New superintendent leading McIntosh County schools

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of Georgia’s smaller counties, but it’s not small on pride.

Teachers, parents and students in McIntosh County are ready for another strong school year.

“It’s a blessing, it’s an amazing opportunity,” Superintendent Melissa Williams said.

Longtime Georgia educator, Melissa Williams just took over as superintendent in McIntosh County. Coming out of retirement to lead the district she used to work for and her child attends.

“It’s a huge responsibility. Not only do I have my child’s education in my hands, I have the education of the entire community in our hands,” Williams said.

The district’s former Deputy Superintendent and middle school principal said her big focus going into this year, is improving literacy rates. They also made a change to the dress code.

“We’ve loosened up a little bit on our length. Shorts and stuff have to be mid-thigh. So, that’s helping parents out a little bit,” Williams said.

Williams says details will be posted online next week to help parents with back-to-school shopping. The first day of school is coming fast, Monday, Aug. 7. And Williams has some good news for parents.

“Right now, all of our bus routes are filled with full-time drivers. We even have some part-time drivers,” Williams said.

Williams said, though she just started, they are fully prepared for the year ahead.

“It’s been a smooth transition, and we’re ready to go,” Williams said.

