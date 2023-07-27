Patients at Savannah’s Children’s Hospital create jerseys for Savannah Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special design for a special team - all in efforts to fight cancer.

Patients at Savannah’s Children’s hospital got the chance to create a jersey for the Savannah Ghost Pirates Thursday.

Players will wear them during two of their games in February in honor of survivors and the lives lost to the battle.

Davy, the team’s mascot, got in on the fun by visiting patients rooms and helping them draw and color.

We talked to one of the doctors about what this means to the children.

“For them to see other people care about their battle, about their fight and that they have support from the community. And seeing Davy, seeing the Ghost Pirates, seeing the players, that brings a real smile to their faces and being able to participate in something that’s outside of the norm, even if its for when they’re at home is something special for them to do,” said Dr. Michael Bossak.

The team will auction off the jerseys.

The money raised will go back to the children’s hospital and cancer charities in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.