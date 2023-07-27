Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Patients at Savannah’s Children’s Hospital create jerseys for Savannah Ghost Pirates

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A special design for a special team - all in efforts to fight cancer.

Patients at Savannah’s Children’s hospital got the chance to create a jersey for the Savannah Ghost Pirates Thursday.

Players will wear them during two of their games in February in honor of survivors and the lives lost to the battle.

Davy, the team’s mascot, got in on the fun by visiting patients rooms and helping them draw and color.

We talked to one of the doctors about what this means to the children.

“For them to see other people care about their battle, about their fight and that they have support from the community. And seeing Davy, seeing the Ghost Pirates, seeing the players, that brings a real smile to their faces and being able to participate in something that’s outside of the norm, even if its for when they’re at home is something special for them to do,” said Dr. Michael Bossak.

The team will auction off the jerseys.

The money raised will go back to the children’s hospital and cancer charities in the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Yemassee Police
Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond again after police say he drugged people at bars
Jalon Jackson
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Garden City

Latest News

Brian Harman
Savannah native Brian Harman discusses winning Open Championship
Ghost Pirates Monthly Show
Ghost Pirates ink Tyler Drevitch, older brother of Logan Drevitch
GA Southern 2023 Media Day
‘Focused on consistent conference championships’: Helton, Eagles take the stage at Sun Belt Media Day
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice