Popular summer movies driving up sales at toy stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This summer we saw a lot of movies hit the big screen.

Many of them caught the attention of the younger generations like the little mermaid, Super Mario Bros, Spiderman, and Barbie which just came out just last week.

That’s right, Our Michaela Romero visited Planet Fun on Broughton Street to tell us how those movies are driving up toy sales.

This past weekend, many theaters around our area were filled with a wave of pink to watch a childhood icon come to life on the big screen.

But now after watching the movie, toy stores are trying to keep up with the demand for Barbie and all the other popular characters of the summer.

I got to speak with the owner of a local toy store to see how much these summer movies have affected his sales.

“This is all that is left these 4 little fellas.”

John Croley, the owner of Planet Fun says the movies of the summer have brought more customers through his doors.

“People when they are reminded of a thing it will immediately come to the floor and like when the Mario movie came out, we still don’t have pretty much anything that is Mario related I think we got one little box because everything is just gone. We were trying to prepare for it and we had a whole wall of Mario, and here we are 2 months later and 3 months later but it’s just wiped.”

He says it was the same for Spiderman.

“We have this one set, the last Spiderman left in the whole store is in this 3 pack”

And now, Barbie.

“We have been selling more of the collectible Barbies that we normally sell around the holidays. They certainly have been selling this weekend.”

Which is making it hard to keep up.

“It’s one of the things I have to work hardest on is trying to get Barbies in the store. For some reason we get tons and tons of boy collectibles, we always get he man’s, but we never get “she-rahs” I don’t know what they don’t turn up as often.”

Speaking of he-man’s...

“Do you have plans on bringing any Ken Barbies?”

" I’ve never gone out of my way to order a Ken ahahha,

“Do you think now with the movie there will be more people looking for a Ken doll?”

“There might be actually I think I might have to change my philosophy on that one to round out Barbie land yeah.”

Because no matter what land you’re on or toy you are looking for, he is determined to have Ken-ough toys for everyone and anyone to let their imagination soar.

“Would you say you are a child- kid at heart?

“Oh absolutely, definitely Peter Pan syndrome, you don’t want to ever grow up or lose that sense of wonder.”

The owner says the summers are one of the busiest times of the year for him, but now he is already getting ready for the holidays which are only 5 months away. I will have the story on how he is already preparing for the busy holiday season on Afternoon Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.