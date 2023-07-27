Sky Cams
Savannah native Brian Harman discusses winning Open Championship

Brian Harman
Brian Harman(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s major championship winner is back in the United States, but not in the Coastal Empire.

Brian Harman joined his family on vacation in Syracuse, New York following his Open Championship victory last weekend. And that reunion added new meaning to what he had accomplished in England.

The former Savannah Christian and University of Georgia star earned $3 million for his win, is almost certain to represent the United States in the upcoming Ryder Cup and moved up to 10th place in the Official World Golf Rankings.

But, as he told WTOC’s Tim Guidera via Zoom Thursday, the security of a five-year exemption to the PGA Tour that came with the win now means he will continue to be able to chare his career with his young family as they are old enough to appreciate what he does for a living.

“I had a thought, my wife and I like taking walks in the morning time, it’s usually when we get to catch up sans kids. And I was thinking about it this morning and the thing I think I’m most happy about is that my kids will get to see my plan on the PGA Tour as they are bigger. I’ve got some time and they’ll get to see dad work hard and I think that’s really important.”

Brian and his wife, Kelly, have three children from under one to seven years old. He is now also exempt to play in the Open Championship until the age of 60.

You can see the entire interview with Brian tomorrow on Morning Break at 9 a.m.

