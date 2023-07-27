Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - (UPDATE at 3 p.m. Thursday): Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond was not revoked during a court hearing Thursday, instead he has new stipulations added.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, is currently under indictment for drug and street gang charges.

The state alleges in court documents that Quando caused a car crash on July 19 by driving too fast, and that he had to be given Narcan because he was “exhibiting signs of overdose.”

If true, those two things would be violations of bond. However, no charges have been filed by the Savannah Police Department, nor has an accident report been completed.

On Thursday, his bond was not revoked. However, Quando cannot drive and has to participate in drug tests.

ORIGINAL STORY: Savannah rapper Quando Rondo is due back in court Thursday.

Court documents allege that Quando, who’s real name is Tyquian Bowman, got into a crash on July 19, and the circumstances of the crash were a violation of his bond.

As a condition of Quando Rondo’s bond, which was granted on June 23, it says there will be “no using or possession of illegal drugs.”

Another condition says that Quando “shall violate no laws”.

In court documents filed by the prosecution, they allege that on July 19, Quando was driving fast and crashed his car into another car. The documents go on to say that he had to be given Narcan, as he was “exhibiting signs of overdose.”

The state also claims that when he was taken to a hospital, Quando became belligerent with the staff and had to be sedated.

The documents state that Quando is being charged with multiple traffic offenses, but so far, no charges have been filed by the Savannah police Department.

WTOC has requested the accident report from the Savannah Police Department. We haven’t gotten in back yet and they’ve told us that the crash is still being looked at by the Traffic Investigation Unit.

If Quando had been using drugs, and if it’s found he committed crimes in the course of the crash, those things would both be a violation of his bond.

And to help prove their case, Chatham County prosecutors have issued a subpoena to the hospital Quando was treated at.

On July 21, Chatham County prosecutors subpoenaed Memorial Health for “any and all lab test results for toxicology and blood alcohol.”

Toxicology results could prove whether or not Quando Rondo had taken drugs or was overdosing during the crash, which would be a violation of his bond.

The subpoena also requires medical records, lab reports, or “other information pertaining to treatment” given to Quando while at Memorial.

In the prosecution’s motion to revoke bond, they accused Quando of getting belligerent with hospital staff, also alleging that because of that, he had to be sedated.

