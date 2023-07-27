Several Wayne County schools receive upgrades

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers are heading back to the classroom on Aug. 4 in Wayne County.

Four schools throughout the Wayne County school system are getting some upgrades.

“Our two middle schools were built in 1996 and they’ve had some, some minor renovations done to them over the years, but the floors were a real need for the both of those schools so we’re happy do get that done,” said Reggie Burgess, director of Technology Services and Accountability.

The James E. Bacon Elementary School is also seeing some changes. The building, that was originally built as a junior high school, is now being made into something more suitable for younger students.

“We had to take all the lockers out and just kind of get the building acclimated to elementary,” Burgess said.

And even more upgrades at Wayne County High School.

“We’ve got a brand new track that’s ready to go this year at the high school. Also, due to our ESPLOST we got passed last year, the voters of Wayne County passed the ESPLOST, we’re going to begin construction on a new Ag. facility for the high school and a JROTC facility,” Burgess said.

One of the only other changes facing the Wayne County school system this year is bus routes.

“We have had to combine some routes due to the shortage of bus drivers and so it may take a little while longer than usual to get kinds to and from school, so we just ask parents to be patient with us.”

Burgess says he’s ready for another great school year in the best system.

“We have the best teachers around here, I’ve worked in several school systems, there’s no place like Wayne County, it’s a great place to live and work,” Burgess said.

