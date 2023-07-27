Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Several Wayne County schools receive upgrades

Wayne County High School
Wayne County High School(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers are heading back to the classroom on Aug. 4 in Wayne County.

Four schools throughout the Wayne County school system are getting some upgrades.

“Our two middle schools were built in 1996 and they’ve had some, some minor renovations done to them over the years, but the floors were a real need for the both of those schools so we’re happy do get that done,” said Reggie Burgess, director of Technology Services and Accountability.

The James E. Bacon Elementary School is also seeing some changes. The building, that was originally built as a junior high school, is now being made into something more suitable for younger students.

“We had to take all the lockers out and just kind of get the building acclimated to elementary,” Burgess said.

And even more upgrades at Wayne County High School.

“We’ve got a brand new track that’s ready to go this year at the high school. Also, due to our ESPLOST we got passed last year, the voters of Wayne County passed the ESPLOST, we’re going to begin construction on a new Ag. facility for the high school and a JROTC facility,” Burgess said.

One of the only other changes facing the Wayne County school system this year is bus routes.

“We have had to combine some routes due to the shortage of bus drivers and so it may take a little while longer than usual to get kinds to and from school, so we just ask parents to be patient with us.”

Burgess says he’s ready for another great school year in the best system.

“We have the best teachers around here, I’ve worked in several school systems, there’s no place like Wayne County, it’s a great place to live and work,” Burgess said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Yemassee Police
Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police
Chatham County Coroner's Office
Chatham Co. coroner explains process for homicide cases
Jalon Jackson
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Garden City

Latest News

New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
‘We are looking to see gains and improvements:’ SCCPSS making changes to curriculum
THE News at 5:30
New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
THE News at 5
New website, app available ahead of school year for Candler Co. students, parents