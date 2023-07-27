Students get back to school health screenings at Chatham Co. Health Department

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students lined up for back to school health screenings at the Chatham County Health Department.

These screenings are required for young kids who are just starting school or students from out of state going to a Georgia school for the first time.

This school year will be Jane’s first time in a Georgia school.

When asked, “what grade are you going to?” Jane said, “1st grade.”

Thursday, Jane had her back to school screenings.

“It’s your turn.”

Checking student’s eyes...

“Look up here at the camera. You can smile if you want to.”

And then heading down the hall for a height, weight and BMI check.

“Good job.”

Next...

“We’re going to put these on.”

Checking their hearing and she got a dental check too.

All important steps before heading in the classroom for new Georgia students, according to Nurse Manager Sierra Peebles.

She says they were busy with more patients at this clinic than their clinic last week.

If you missed the free the clinics, there are other options but you have to act fast.

“Give us a call as soon as you can. We are booked now passed that first day of school but we can go ahead and get your child scheduled to be seen. Get that screening done as soon as early as we can that way your child can get the forms turned in,” said Peebles.

And maybe your kid will have a fun time like Jane.

When asked, “what was your favorite part?”

Jane said, “it was when I went in the box.”

