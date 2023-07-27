Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tybee Island reviewing options to improve EMS response times

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign. (Source: WTOC)
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign. (Source: WTOC)(WRDW)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is trying to find ways to improve its EMS response times after an incident earlier this month where it took an hour and nine minutes for an ambulance to respond to a trauma call.

City officials say that something needs to be done.

It has been a slow, but steady incline for EMS response times on the island.

“Since Covid and now present, the majority of the time that EMS is called, on Tybee, there is not an ambulance stationed on the island. The reason why is because they are running everywhere else too,” said Tybee Island fire chief Jeremy Kendrick.

But a situation just this month has exposed the flaws in that operation - as a trauma patient waited over an hour for an ambulance.

“When these services have been called, they have the following responses, ‘it is too far for us to respond’ or ' we don’t have any units available to respond.’”

This instance struck a nerve with the city officials that sparked a deeper look into the response time and what they say was far from what they had hoped.

The data presented shows that response times for EMS calls have increased substantially over the past two years, from 10 minutes and 20 seconds to more than 14 and a half minutes.

That’s an increase of 38%.

The biggest contributor to these wait times is Chatham County’s EMS staffing struggles.

Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick presented five options to the council -

  • Continue as they are
  • Add staffing to the fire department so that they could send one paramedic truck instead of the three engines that currently respond
  • Find a second EMS service to use when Chatham County is tied up
  • Make Tybee EMS the primary service when Chatham County is tied up
  • Create a completely separate Tybee Island EMS service that would be stationed only on the island

Kendrick’s push is for the fifth option of creating a Tybee-specific ambulance station, but that could cost the city a little over $1.1 million, creating a fee of $30 a month for Tybee residences.

This was just the first step in finding a long-term solution for the island. At this time the request for more staffing for the island fire department will head before the city council next month.

When WTOC asked the fire chief if this was approved, would he even have people to fill those spots and he said that he has already had several applications for those positions.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Man arrest following burglary at Smoke Cave in Vidalia
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond again after police say he drugged people at bars
Beaufort Memorial Hospital opening facility on Hilton Head Island