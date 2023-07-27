Tybee Island reviewing options to improve EMS response times

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is trying to find ways to improve its EMS response times after an incident earlier this month where it took an hour and nine minutes for an ambulance to respond to a trauma call.

City officials say that something needs to be done.

It has been a slow, but steady incline for EMS response times on the island.

“Since Covid and now present, the majority of the time that EMS is called, on Tybee, there is not an ambulance stationed on the island. The reason why is because they are running everywhere else too,” said Tybee Island fire chief Jeremy Kendrick.

But a situation just this month has exposed the flaws in that operation - as a trauma patient waited over an hour for an ambulance.

“When these services have been called, they have the following responses, ‘it is too far for us to respond’ or ' we don’t have any units available to respond.’”

This instance struck a nerve with the city officials that sparked a deeper look into the response time and what they say was far from what they had hoped.

The data presented shows that response times for EMS calls have increased substantially over the past two years, from 10 minutes and 20 seconds to more than 14 and a half minutes.

That’s an increase of 38%.

The biggest contributor to these wait times is Chatham County’s EMS staffing struggles.

Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick presented five options to the council -

Continue as they are

Add staffing to the fire department so that they could send one paramedic truck instead of the three engines that currently respond

Find a second EMS service to use when Chatham County is tied up

Make Tybee EMS the primary service when Chatham County is tied up

Create a completely separate Tybee Island EMS service that would be stationed only on the island

Kendrick’s push is for the fifth option of creating a Tybee-specific ambulance station, but that could cost the city a little over $1.1 million, creating a fee of $30 a month for Tybee residences.

This was just the first step in finding a long-term solution for the island. At this time the request for more staffing for the island fire department will head before the city council next month.

When WTOC asked the fire chief if this was approved, would he even have people to fill those spots and he said that he has already had several applications for those positions.

