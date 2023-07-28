2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were shot during a robbery in Tattnall County Thursday night.

According to Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Sand Hill Cemetery Road near Reidsville.

The sheriff says a man and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries to the arm. They were transported to a hospital in Savannah.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for everyone to be on the lookout for suspect that was heading towards Hinesville.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.