Beaufort County Council votes to fire county administrator

South Carolina flag
South Carolina flag
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Council voted to fire the county administrator at a special called meeting on Friday.

The vote comes just four days after the council put Eric Greenway on administrative leave.

During the meeting, the council said that Greenway was terminated – with cause.

While the council didn’t give more details about either decision, WTOC Investigates found a misconduct complaint filed against Greenway with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

