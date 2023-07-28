Beaufort County Council votes to fire county administrator
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Council voted to fire the county administrator at a special called meeting on Friday.
The vote comes just four days after the council put Eric Greenway on administrative leave.
During the meeting, the council said that Greenway was terminated – with cause.
While the council didn’t give more details about either decision, WTOC Investigates found a misconduct complaint filed against Greenway with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.