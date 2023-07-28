Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Country singer Tyler Childers releases music video featuring gay love story

Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Tyler Childers is making his beliefs known with the release of his new song and music video, “In Your Love,” which premiered Thursday.

The video tells the same-sex love story between two miners, played by gay actors Colton Haynes and James Scully.

“It’s more important than ever to stand with and for and up for things, to be vocal,” Childers told NPR in an interview.

This is not the first time the singer has taken a clear stance on controversial topics. In 2020, he released his album “Long Violent History,” which focused on themes of racial injustice. In 2022, he released another album, “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?,” which called out religious bias and intolerance.

With the release of “In Your Love,” Childers announced his sixth and upcoming album, “Rustin’ in the Rain,” set to be released on Sept. 8.

Childers said one reason for putting the spotlight on a gay couple for the “In Your Love” music video is because his cousin is gay. Childers told NPR he wanted a music video on CMT that his cousin could relate to.

“We were never made to run forever/We were just meant to go long enough/To find what we were chasing after/I believe I found it here in your love,” Childers sings in the chorus.

The “In Your Love” music video was written by Silas House, Kentucky’s poet laureate. The story of gay coal miners resonates with House’s typical writings, which frequently deal with themes of LGBTQ people in rural America and in the Appalachians.

Childers, whose music is known for blending country, bluegrass and folk genres, rose to prominence in 2017 with his sophomore album “Purgatory.” The 32-year-old Kentucky native lives with his wife and their young son.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added
2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County
Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Savannah restaurant workers asking for pay raises, other benefits

Latest News

The autopsy report for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff, was...
Maryland political aide died after 2 gunshot wounds, one self-inflicted
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives...
LIVE: Biden signs executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
LIVE: Carlee Russell case update
South Carolina flag
Beaufort County Council votes to fire county administrator
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not...
Police find woman dead in refrigerator while searching apartment of suspect charged in man’s killing