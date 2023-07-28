Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower to mid-70s, with the warmest temps expected around the coast. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies, and another slight chance for a little patchy fog in our inland areas.

Throughout the morning, we’ll likely see more scattered rain chances along I-95 & coastal areas. By the afternoon, high temps should warm to the lower to mid-80s, with cooler temps along the coast.

However, it’ll feel like the lower to mid-90s that afternoon. We’ll continue tracking all day scattered showers and thunderstorm chances. These should push up the coast from the south to our inland areas closer to sunset into the evening.

These should come in waves and continue with widely scattered rain chances overnight areawide. Then, we track increasing rain chances and increasing temperatures throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

These rain chances should remain scattered around the area each afternoon. Plus, we’ll continue tracking more “feels like” temps staying in the triple digits. So, if you’re going to be outside. Be sure to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added
2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
Man dies in crash in Midway, dog turned over to animal control

Latest News

Dylan's Friday Morning Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 07-27-2023
WTOC First Alert Weather
Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast