Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower to mid-70s, with the warmest temps expected around the coast. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies, and another slight chance for a little patchy fog in our inland areas.

Throughout the morning, we’ll likely see more scattered rain chances along I-95 & coastal areas. By the afternoon, high temps should warm to the lower to mid-80s, with cooler temps along the coast.

However, it’ll feel like the lower to mid-90s that afternoon. We’ll continue tracking all day scattered showers and thunderstorm chances. These should push up the coast from the south to our inland areas closer to sunset into the evening.

These should come in waves and continue with widely scattered rain chances overnight areawide. Then, we track increasing rain chances and increasing temperatures throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

These rain chances should remain scattered around the area each afternoon. Plus, we’ll continue tracking more “feels like” temps staying in the triple digits. So, if you’re going to be outside. Be sure to stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.