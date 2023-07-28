Effingham County manager talks continued growth in the county

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Business is booming in Effingham County.

The county manager said the area has been steadily growing over the last decade, bringing in around 3,000 new residents each year.

Tim Callanan said new projects will continue to push growth. He said the logistics sector is soaring thanks to Hyundai.

Now, 230 more jobs are being added to the Effingham workforce with Bradshaw Homes’ new distribution center.

Callanan said the manufacturing sector had its biggest announcement since Georgia Pacific’s arrival 20 years ago.

A Hyundai supplier called Seyone Industries is bringing in around 740 jobs.

“It used to be the case you know, you live in Effingham, but work somewhere else. SO, you know, we’re changing that dynamic,” Callanan said.

He said he anticipates more suppliers coming to the county.

