Family displaced after house fire in Shell Point supported by community

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Victims of a recent house fire in Shell Point have been receiving all kinds of support from neighbors, non-profits and pet stores.

A family member who was in this home at the time of the fire says they’ll be out of their home for at least nine months.

While she and her husband were not comfortable going on camera, they are grateful for the help the Shell Point community has brought to them.

Neighbors jumped in to help before the Burton Fire District got there. While the family was in bed, a neighbor banged on their window to tell them there was a fire. The residents and their family who were visiting were able to get out of the house safely.

Their children were not home at the time.

After the fire, community support rolled in. The Lowcountry Red Cross provided the family with blankets and a care bag, short-term rooms at a hotel and vouchers for clothing from thrift stores.

One family member who was there during the fire was Nova, the family dog. Her toys were lost to the fire, and she was covered in soot, so the Beaufort PetSmart donated food, toys and gave her a spa day.

Neighbors say they’re planning to raise money to help the family. Right now, one of the biggest needs is school supplies for their children.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.