Flau’jae makes $10K donation to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, reflects on memories as a club member

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flau’Jae’s Homecoming Weekend continued Friday afternoon at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. Flau’jae, who grew up going to the club, made a generous $10,000 donation.

“This is something I always wanted to do. I always want to give back to the community, and I am so glad this worked out. I am super excited to be back here with the kids,” Flau’Jae said.

She also reflected on some of her fondest athletic memories as a former club member.

“I used to play on all of the boys’ teams. Coach Maurice used to always have us running around here. I used to play baseball with the guys. I wanted to play football, but they wouldn’t let me. I was always so happy at this place.”

Karen Hamilton-Thompson, a Frank Called Club director, shared a fun memory of Flau’jae playing with the boys’ basketball team.

“She was the only girl on the boys team and in the middle of one of the games she got so upset because she felt like the boys weren’t working hard enough. She then basically took over and won the game, Hamilton said.

Faau’Jae then left current club members with words of inspiration.

“I hope they realize that they can do it, too. I come from the same place. I was here just ten years ago. I want them to know that they can do it too and when they do do it, to give back to someone else.”

