Free meals available at several Beaufort County schools

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Classrooms across Beaufort County are empty right now, but that all changes Aug. 21 as the 2023/24 school year gets underway.

“From the child who walks in on day one to the child they’ll be on the last day of school, they are not the same people and I get to experience that and help facilitate that growth,” Beaufort County School District Teacher of the Year Dr. Laverne Stewart said.

It’s new year, new students for Dr. Stewart, the reigning district teacher of the year. She’s ready for year 24 on the job, teaching English to 7th graders and part of the reason for one of the district’s biggest accomplishments.

“We’ve already surpassed pre-pandemic scores in literacy, not only that, we have the highest scores the school district has had in literacy since 2016,” Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriquez said.

The Beaufort County School District’s leader saying they look forward to building on that achievement, heading into the second year as one of if not the highest paying districts in the state.

“You’re investing in your educators and that is important so they can invest in the students we serve.”

The teacher of the year believes last year’s pay jump is pushing her peers to innovate and enhancing the experience of the 21,000-plus students in Beaufort County.

“This is a career where you give a lot so to get that kind of a raise and to see the appreciation people didn’t think well, we’re just going to keep the status quo.”

There is a big change this year too, as more than 20 schools around the county will now offer free lunch and breakfast.

“We want our students sitting down at the table to have academic discussions and to be ready to learn, not have that meal factor in the way for some of them.”

Beaufort County will have a back-to-school expo on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Beaufort High School. The superintendent encourages all parents to attend that event.

