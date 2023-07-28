High school consolidation a big change this year for Hampton County schools

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County school faculty are excited to welcome new changes and new students back to campus in a couple of weeks.

“People are ready, are excited. Of course, this is the first year of our consolidated High School, so we’re all excited about that and what those opportunities will bring for our students here in Hampton County,” Hampton County Director of Grants/Communication, Jack Hutto said.

The consolidation of Hampton County high schools is the biggest change of the year, 189 students from Estill High School and 498 from Wade Hampton into the same building. While teachers say some students are a little unsure about it, they hope for the best.

“Even though we just talked about how iffy they are about the consolidation, they’re really excited about having this new jumpstart to these programs because of the size and the funding and all that stuff behind it, so they’re really, really excited,” Hampton County High School Percussion Instructor Mason Farmer said.

Students aren’t the only ones excited about new changes, Farmer also can’t wait to see how the school year goes.

“I’m excited to get this year rolling, I’m excited to see all the new programs in full effect. I’m excited to see the new consolidated football team, I’m excited to hear the new consolidated band program. I’m just, super pumped to see all the new things that Hampton County High School has in store,” Farmer said.

Hampton County public schools start on Monday, Aug. 7.

