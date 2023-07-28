Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

High school consolidation a big change this year for Hampton County schools

Hampton County High School
Hampton County High School(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County school faculty are excited to welcome new changes and new students back to campus in a couple of weeks.

“People are ready, are excited. Of course, this is the first year of our consolidated High School, so we’re all excited about that and what those opportunities will bring for our students here in Hampton County,” Hampton County Director of Grants/Communication, Jack Hutto said.

The consolidation of Hampton County high schools is the biggest change of the year, 189 students from Estill High School and 498 from Wade Hampton into the same building. While teachers say some students are a little unsure about it, they hope for the best.

“Even though we just talked about how iffy they are about the consolidation, they’re really excited about having this new jumpstart to these programs because of the size and the funding and all that stuff behind it, so they’re really, really excited,” Hampton County High School Percussion Instructor Mason Farmer said.

Students aren’t the only ones excited about new changes, Farmer also can’t wait to see how the school year goes.

“I’m excited to get this year rolling, I’m excited to see all the new programs in full effect. I’m excited to see the new consolidated football team, I’m excited to hear the new consolidated band program. I’m just, super pumped to see all the new things that Hampton County High School has in store,” Farmer said.

Hampton County public schools start on Monday, Aug. 7.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added
2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County
Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Man dies in crash in Midway, dog turned over to animal control

Latest News

Dal Cannady
PHOTOS: Throw-Back to School Pics with WTOC
Aria Janel
WTOC's Throw-Back To School
Beaufort County School District
Free meals available at several Beaufort County schools
New superintendent leading McIntosh County schools
New superintendent leading McIntosh County schools