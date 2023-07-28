Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in Hinesville.
Hinesville Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Everybody Eats on Shaw Road.
According to Hinesville Police, the victim says a man wearing a ski mask shot at him and ran away.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have secured the scene and are looking for a suspect.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Hinesville Police.
