Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet in Hinesville.

Hinesville Police say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Everybody Eats on Shaw Road.

According to Hinesville Police, the victim says a man wearing a ski mask shot at him and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have secured the scene and are looking for a suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Hinesville Police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.