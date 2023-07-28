Renovation project almost complete at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year will bring changes for Screven County students. For some, it will be as soon as they walk in the door.

Construction could be right down to the wire when students arrive as contractors finish up a major renovation project. Superintendent Dr. Jim Thompson says students will see differences inside and out.

“New roof, new lighting, new flooring, new paint on the walls. Some classrooms have been reconfigured,” Thompson said.

He said the high school’s four buildings come from four different eras have been cobbled together over the years. He says this is the first major work they’ve done in years. It includes energy efficient lighting, wider hallways and some steps to make the building safer and more secure.

“It’s now got a more up-to-date security vestibule. And we’ve just reconfigured the administrative area,” Thompson said.

They’re adding a new building out back for the wrestling, cheerleading teams and others. He says they’ll begin construction on a new and safer front entrance for the elementary school around December.

Students return to class on Aug. 14.

