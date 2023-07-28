Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Renovation project almost complete at Screven County High School

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year will bring changes for Screven County students. For some, it will be as soon as they walk in the door.

Construction could be right down to the wire when students arrive as contractors finish up a major renovation project. Superintendent Dr. Jim Thompson says students will see differences inside and out.

“New roof, new lighting, new flooring, new paint on the walls. Some classrooms have been reconfigured,” Thompson said.

He said the high school’s four buildings come from four different eras have been cobbled together over the years. He says this is the first major work they’ve done in years. It includes energy efficient lighting, wider hallways and some steps to make the building safer and more secure.

“It’s now got a more up-to-date security vestibule. And we’ve just reconfigured the administrative area,” Thompson said.

They’re adding a new building out back for the wrestling, cheerleading teams and others. He says they’ll begin construction on a new and safer front entrance for the elementary school around December.

Students return to class on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added
2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County
Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Savannah restaurant workers asking for pay raises, other benefits

Latest News

THE News at 4
Renovation project almost complete at Screven County High School
Hampton County High School
High school consolidation a big change this year for Hampton County schools
Dal Cannady
PHOTOS: Throw-Back to School Pics with WTOC
Aria Janel
WTOC's Throw-Back To School