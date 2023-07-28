Rincon restaurant, honor society donate backpacks to those in need

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members in Rincon are helping students in need.

With school just around the corner, Riley’s Restaurant in Rincon teamed up with a local STEM National Honor Society to donate over 65 backpacks to kids in need.

“To be able to provide those for them and to give them something that they normally wouldn’t have is very important so they can have a great education,” STEM NHS Secretary Jalie Phillips said.

Effingham College and Career Academy’s STEM National Honor Society said donations helped them buy around $700 worth of backpacks.

“We gathered them all. Brandy actually contacted the Rincon Police Department, and she got all the information, we got backpack buddies, and because we wouldn’t have the resources to do that ourselves, so we wanted to reach out,” Phillips said.

The Rincon Police Department chief said bags were dropped off at the station earlier this week. Now, he said they’re working to get the word out.

“If you need a backpack, don’t wait,” Chief Murrell said.

Chief Murrell said 20 backpacks are going to DFCS and another 10 to Rincon Elementary’s open house.

“We’re going to pack those with paper and just school supplies and hand those out to kids that need them when they come in for open house,” Chief Murrell said.

The hope is that all the leftover backpacks at the police department are given out before school begins.

“All they have to do is stop by the police department and say, ‘hey, I need a backpack,’ and we’ll hand it over,” Chief Murrell said.

The police department said you can pick up those backpacks from the station anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

