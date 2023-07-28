Savannah City Council votes to keep millage rate the same

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council voted to keep its millage rate the same from last year, leaving it at a 12.20 instead of voting for a rollback.

On paper, the 12.20 millage rate is the lowest that have had in decades. However with property values continuing to rise in Savannah, residents that live and pay taxes are worried that they are eventually going to be run out because they can no longer afford the taxes.

Frustration taxpayers filled city hall Thursday night as a vote to increase property taxes came before council.

“We are here once again talking about this millage rate, that stays the same, even though, we know that property values have gone up.”

“Compared to last year, where you were asking for citizens to pay higher taxes for more fully funded police dept that everyone benefited from. This recommendation is for specific communities that are being paid for by everybody

This was the third and last public hearing before the city council took the vote to maintain the current millage rate.

With the recommended millage rate, the city would generate nearly $8 million to put towards a storm water fund which councilman Purtee says is no longer a want but a need.

“We do not have a fund decided for stormwater, we can not always rely on SPAS funding for drainage improvement,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

But that wasn’t a unanimous feeling.

“If we do that we are going to be pricing people out of our homes,” said Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely.

“Before long, the people who were born here, raised here, graduated high school here, got married here, even those who retired here will no longer be able to afford to live here,” said Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

Ultimately the council did vote to maintain this rate which, according to the city’s numbers, will increase taxes anywhere from $4 to $17 a month for people with homes valued at $100,000.

The council members who did vote to maintain the rate say that flooding is an issue that has taken far to long to be addressed and having a funding specifically for storms is going to improve Savannah in ways that have been needed for quite some time.

