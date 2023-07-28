Sky Cams
Staff Sgt. found not guilty of negligent homicide after Marine recruit died during training

Dalton Beals died during an exercise known as “The Crucible."
Dalton Beals died during an exercise known as “The Crucible."(U.S. Marine Corps)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A staff sergeant has been found not guilty of negligent homicide by a court martial surrounding the death of a recruit at Parris Island.

Staff Sgt. Steven Smiley has been found not guilty of negligent homicide, dereliction of duty, cruelty of subordinates and obstruction of justice. He was found guilty on one count of violation of lawful general order.

Smiley faced charges after Marine recruit, 19-year-old Dalton Beals, died in 2021 during “The Crucible”, the final test of recruit training.

The prosecution argued Staff Sgt. Smiley ignored Beals’ signs of heat exhaustion.

The one guilty charge, violation of lawful general order, is for name calling. Prosecutors said Smiley called recruits “pigs, war pigs and sweet bacon” which violates orders not to demean recruits.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

