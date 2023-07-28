Sky Cams
Students at Savannah Ving Tsun Martial Arts Academy prepare for Pan-American Games

Savannah Ving Tsun Martial Arts Academy
Savannah Ving Tsun Martial Arts Academy(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some local martial arts students are gearing up for a huge competition!

Students at Savannah Ving Tsun Martial Arts Academy are preparing for the Pan-American Games in Canada, also known as the Junior Olympics.

They qualified after everyone on the team medaled in the national competition earlier this year.

Students say the class doesn’t just keep them physically healthy, but also gives them confidence to succeed in other areas of their lives.

“The short list would be ‘what hasn’t it done for me.’ This martial art has completely changed my life. It has had a lot to do with my personal growth, both in the school and outside of the school... it’s also just been a great family atmosphere. I love being here.”

The team is set to go to Ontario for the games in August.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

