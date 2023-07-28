Superintendent discusses upcoming school year in Jeff Davis County

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools in Jeff Davis County are preparing for a new year.

Jeff Davis County Schools start Monday, August 7.

As the first day approaches, superintendent says parents should register into the portal on district’s website.

“Definitely helps with notifications and the different things that we do at the schools. As far as communication, being able to access their students’ grades, being able to contact their teachers, and things of that nature,” said Dr. Chris Roppe.

Dr. Roppe says the school system has around 3,000 students.

After seeing an increase in K-2 numbers, he says they’re hoping to add three more classrooms.

Roppe says Jeff Davis is one of few districts in South Georgia to see enrollment numbers rising.

“Seeing growth in a small rural community is definitely something to be proud of, because it says that people see there’s a reason to be here.”

He says the middle and high school will now have same ELA, or English Language Arts, curriculum as K-5.

“So, the continuity of verbiage and standards and being able to have that consistent communication, you know, we feel is going to streamline what we’re trying to do for our students, which is a major focus for us. There will be additional rigor that our students will see in grades six through 12. But we know that it’s going to definitely pay them dividends in the future.”

He says teachers are excited to have one program throughout all grades.

Roppe says the district will also be providing school supplies for students.

