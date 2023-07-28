Tybee Island Maritime Academy receiving lunch thanks to Savannah Classical Academy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy will be able to eat lunch thanks to the efforts of another Chatham County based charter school.

Food services workers at Savannah Classical Academy helped the Tybee charter school avoid what school leaders call a “nutritional crisis situation.”

Tybee’s charter school already started on Wednesday. TIMA has an agreement with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System to provide school meals.

But the district said it would not be possible before August 3.

SCA has an independent nutrition program which is stepping in to provide lunches for Tybee students until the district can do so.

WTOC reached out to SCCPSS for comment and received a statement saying, “The Tybee Island Maritime Academy began the 2023-24 SY school year on July 26, 2023. District schools do not begin the school year until August 3, 2023 and as a result, school nutrition staff do not report back to work from the summer break until tomorrow, July 28, 2023. Staff will have four days to prepare meal services for 36,000 students. Extended contracts would be required for those willing to work extra days in advance of our school year.

Food inventory also creates a challenge as managers brought their food inventory down to zero before the summer break, meaning there should not be enough food readily available at our sites to feed the students at TIMA for a week. There is also the issue of milk inventory. A meal is not reimbursable unless skim and 2% milk are offered during the meal service. School nutrition staff that work year round in Central Office have been in contact with the District’s milk vendor and learned that product would not be available by July 26. Milk orders for the District are not anticipated until July 31st and August 1st.

This concern was discussed with the TIMA Principal over the last week and several suggestions were offered to prevent this conflict with scheduling in the future.”

