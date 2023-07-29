Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

26 dogs rescued in Jesup by Renegade Paws Rescue

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local rescue took in over a dozen dogs from what they’re calling a “hoarding and breeding situation.”

Renegade Paws Rescue says they were part of a multi-rescue effort to rehabilitate these dogs in Jesup Friday.

Cody Shelley, a member of the board at Renegade Paws, says they rescued 26 dogs in total.

She says they were called about an elderly couple that had been breeding Pugs, Boston terriers and Pitbulls for decades and could no longer take care of the dogs.

WTOC asked her about the rescue and she described the dogs’ living conditions as a puppy mill.

“What we found was devastating and really unpleasant. There were dozens of dogs in mud pits and chain-linked areas, in their own excrement - in each other excrement. These are not animals that were not being medically cared for let alone given any kind of quality of life. They were essentially outdoors.”

Renegade Paws is asking anyone interested in fostering, even temporarily, to please call them.

We are also reaching out to law enforcement in Wayne County to see if they will be pressing charges.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added
2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County
Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
Mallory Beach died in a 2019 boat crash. Attorneys representing Beach's family and Parker's...
Judge signs settlement between Mallory Beach’s family, Parker’s
Savannah restaurant workers asking for pay raises, other benefits

Latest News

Dalton Beals died during an exercise known as “The Crucible."
Staff Sgt. found not guilty of negligent homicide after Marine recruit died during training
Effingham County Board of Commissioners
Effingham County votes to privatize probation services
Flau'jae Donation
South Carolina flag
Beaufort County Council votes to fire county administrator