26 dogs rescued in Jesup by Renegade Paws Rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local rescue took in over a dozen dogs from what they’re calling a “hoarding and breeding situation.”

Renegade Paws Rescue says they were part of a multi-rescue effort to rehabilitate these dogs in Jesup Friday.

Cody Shelley, a member of the board at Renegade Paws, says they rescued 26 dogs in total.

She says they were called about an elderly couple that had been breeding Pugs, Boston terriers and Pitbulls for decades and could no longer take care of the dogs.

WTOC asked her about the rescue and she described the dogs’ living conditions as a puppy mill.

“What we found was devastating and really unpleasant. There were dozens of dogs in mud pits and chain-linked areas, in their own excrement - in each other excrement. These are not animals that were not being medically cared for let alone given any kind of quality of life. They were essentially outdoors.”

Renegade Paws is asking anyone interested in fostering, even temporarily, to please call them.

We are also reaching out to law enforcement in Wayne County to see if they will be pressing charges.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.