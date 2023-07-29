Beaufort Co. school district hosts back-to-school expo

BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - Beaufort County students will be some of the last in our area to return to the classroom, but that didn’t stop families from showing out at the district’s back to school expo Saturday.

Each school in the Beaufort County school district was represented inside the gymnasium of Beaufort High School, as parents had the chance to get all the information they need before the start of school on Aug. 21.

“Today is really just to put them at ease right. To let them know that we are ready to receive their students t make sure that they have the supplies and their uniforms and those basic needs that some parents might not have the opportunity to,” Juliet White said.

“We’re uniting the village and it takes all of us to have a successful year. If they bring their A game, I know all of our school principals will bring their A game, all of our educators will bring their A game and it will be an amazing school year,” Davina Coleman said.

