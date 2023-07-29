Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people shot during robbery in Tattnall County
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Flau'jae returns to Savannah with parade
Welcome home Flau’jae! Community comes together to show support for artist, national champion
Man taken to the hospital after being grazed by bullet in Hinesville
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows...
Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s bond not revoked, new stipulations added

Latest News

Beaufort Co. school district hosts back-to-school expo
Beaufort Co. school district hosts back-to-school expo
Walking with a purpose event
Walking with a purpose event held Saturday in Chatham Co.
26 dogs rescued in Jesup by Renegade Paws Rescue
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work