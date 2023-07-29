Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Saturday night, rain chances should significantly decrease after sunset. However, we could still see a few rounds of scattered storms/showers push into the low country and areas around I-16 from early morning through sunrise.

Meanwhile, I’ll look for most starting temperatures in the mid to lower-70s. We’ll start the day off with partly cloudy skies, but we should see more sunshine by mid-day. This will allow high temps to reach back into the mid-90s areawide.

Which means it’ll “feel like” 105 to 110 around the area. We’ve already got a Heat Advisory issued for Toombs County throughout the day. Anything you’ve got planned outside tomorrow, make sure you are staying hydrated.

As we head into the mid-afternoon, I’ll look for pop-up clusters of storms expected to push into the area from the NW. These should begin to reach Savannah by the later afternoon.

During this time, there is a chance some of the storms could become severe with heavy rainfall, lightning, and damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. The severe threat should decrease after sunset, but I’ll continue looking for more scattered overnight rain chances through the start of Monday.

Heading into next week, Monday will be all about the heat again as high warm back into the mid-90s feeling like 100s. Luckily, a cold front should slowly push into our northern areas that afternoon.

This will be hanging around the area through much of Tuesday, increasing rain chances and cooling down temperatures. Then, that pushes farther south through the 2nd half of the week allowing for less rain and cooler temps until we start to warm back up next weekend.

