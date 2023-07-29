Savannah Police Department back-to-school event distributes 500 bookbags

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department got in on the back to school fun Saturday with their supply giveaway at Daffin Park.

SPD set up tents with different vendors at the park and gave away 500 back packs filled with school supplies. Through the rain, the crowd persisted and the department says they’re happy to help families get prepared to return to the classroom.

“We’re trying to get the kids ready for school make sure they have all the necessities that they need to do great and want to make sure they have everything that will get them ready for this year’s school year,” Asst. Chief Robert Gavin said.

Savannah Chatham County School students will start the year this Aug. 3.

