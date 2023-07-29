Sky Cams
Walking with a purpose event held Saturday in Chatham Co.

Walking with a purpose event
Walking with a purpose event(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain or shine people came together Saturday for a one mile walk called “Walking with a purpose.”

“Me and Tavon, we walk around the country for kids on foster care and we wanted to do something local so everybody can come be a part,” Organizer Davon Woods said.

Davon and Tavon Woods were in foster care themselves.

“We got taken at birth, been through so much in life. So it’s like, that’s what inspired us to be able to do what we’re doing now to be a voice for these kids,” Woods said.

Dozens of people coming together, even in the bad weather, all with one goal.

“Just knowing that you took some steps to make foster care known, that’s our goal, just to raise awareness for kids in foster care,” Organizer Tavon Woods said.

The twins say they’re willing to do this, no matter what the weather looks like, because they know it could always be worse.

“Rain, sleet, snow, no matter what. You see we out here in the rain, so that’s all that matters because it’s a kid that’s going through way worse than rain or snow coming down so everybody that came out here and sacrificed today, it’s not for them, it’s for the kids.”

