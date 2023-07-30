10 people taken to the hospital during back-to-school festival at Lake Mayer Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At least 20 people suffered from heat-related illnesses during a Back to School Festival at Lake Mayer Park Sunday.

This happened at Savannah rapper and basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson’s Back to School Festival.

According to officials, ten people were taken to the hospital.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham EMS says at least 9 EMS units responded to Lake Mayer including the Disaster Response Bus.

He says fire crews are on the scene for additional support.

