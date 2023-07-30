Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

10 people taken to the hospital during back-to-school festival at Lake Mayer Park

Back to School Festival
Back to School Festival(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At least 20 people suffered from heat-related illnesses during a Back to School Festival at Lake Mayer Park Sunday.

This happened at Savannah rapper and basketball champion Flau’jae Johnson’s Back to School Festival.

According to officials, ten people were taken to the hospital.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham EMS says at least 9 EMS units responded to Lake Mayer including the Disaster Response Bus.

He says fire crews are on the scene for additional support.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flau'jae returns to Savannah with parade
Welcome home Flau’jae! Community comes together to show support for artist, national champion
26 dogs rescued in Jesup by Renegade Paws Rescue
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Dalton Beals died during an exercise known as “The Crucible."
Staff Sgt. found not guilty of negligent homicide after Marine recruit died during training
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase

Latest News

Comic-Con
‘It’s always really nice to get together:’ Savannah Comic-Con returns this weekend
Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament
Inaugural Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament held to raise awareness towards mental health and gun violence
Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament
Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase