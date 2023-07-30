Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of your Sunday night, I’m tracking scattered clusters of thunderstorms pushing top the coast through midnight. During this time, there is a chance some of the storms could become severe with heavy rainfall, lightning, and damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

We could still see a few rounds of scattered storms/showers push into the low country and areas around I-16 overnight. Meanwhile, I’ll look for most starting temperatures in the mid to lower-70s.

We’ll start the day off with some patchy fog chances, followed by partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. This will allow high temps to reach back into the lower-90s areawide. Which means it’ll “feel like” 100 to 105 around the area. Anything you’ve got planned outside tomorrow, make sure you are staying hydrated.

As we head into the mid-afternoon, I’ll look for pop-up clusters of storms beginning to form around the cold front. During this time, there is a chance some of the storms could become severe with heavy rainfall, lightning, and damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

The severe threat should decrease quickly after sunset. Heading into next week, Monday will be all about the heat again as high warm back into the mid-90s feeling like 100s.

Luckily, a cold front should slowly push into our northern areas that afternoon. Our cold front should continue hanging around the area through much of Tuesday, increasing rain chances and keeping cooler temperatures. Then, we’ll look for increasing temps and rain chances going into the 2nd half of the week.

