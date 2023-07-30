Flau’jae Johnson hosts meet and greet in Savannah

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Flau’jae’s Giveback Weekend continued Saturday with a meet and greet for fans at DTLR Shoes in Garden City.

Hundreds of fans lined the strip mall parking lot for a picture and autograph with the homegrown basketball and rap superstar.

Flau’jae’s mom, Kia, reflects on the impact her daughter is able to make with the rising popularity and success.

“I am just so thankful to Savannah and everybody supporting her. There is just a difference for her, she is selling dreams. Music and sports marrying that together, you get a successful platform at this time. She is able to speak about what is needed to be successful and people want to win,” Kia J Brooks said.

Flau’jae’s giveback weekend concludes Sunday with the big back to school festival at Mayer Park from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

