Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

The Front Porch agency hosts 3rd annual back-to-school block rock party

By Anna Black
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A social service agency hosted its annual Back To School Block Rock Party.

It featured free school supplies, live music, special guests and more.

Savannah agency The Front Porch was hoping to welcome around $2,000 to its third annual back to school event.

The director says a $13,000 grant provided each kid with a 60 piece bag of school supplies.

“I know there’s at least two tons two tons of school supplies here,” Alexia Robinson said.

She says another $8,000 grant supported the free uniforms.

“Parents should know that they’re not alone, and that there are social service agencies out there, especially in Chatham County, which is such a given community that are willing to help,” Robinson said.

Over 30 organizations helped hand out stuff.

“It starts in your own community.”

An EMT with Chatham Emergency Services says they wanted to do their part.

“If we can give back and make that one less burden for a family to take care of, that’s all we’re here for,” Savannah Foxx said.

It was opened to all Chatham County school kids from elementary to high school.

“Without this event, my kids wouldn’t have their binders, books, uniforms.”

WTOC talked to a parent of two Chatham County students who says today’s prices have made it tough to get all the school supplies their kids need.

“People don’t have the money to get stuff, so kids can make sure they have the supplies they need to go to school,” Jose Carreras, Parent said.

He says this helps prevent kids from falling behind.

WTOC talked to some families inside who said they’re so thankful for the community and the vendors to come out and support them and get their kids back to school next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flau'jae returns to Savannah with parade
Welcome home Flau’jae! Community comes together to show support for artist, national champion
26 dogs rescued in Jesup by Renegade Paws Rescue
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Dalton Beals died during an exercise known as “The Crucible."
Staff Sgt. found not guilty of negligent homicide after Marine recruit died during training
Effingham County Board of Commissioners
Effingham County votes to privatize probation services

Latest News

Savannah Police Department back-to-school event distributes 500 bookbags
Savannah Police Department back-to-school event distributes 500 bookbags
Savannah Police Department back-to-school event distributes 500 bookbags
Beaufort Co. school district hosts back-to-school expo
back-to-school block rock party
back-to-school block rock party