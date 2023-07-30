The Front Porch agency hosts 3rd annual back-to-school block rock party

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A social service agency hosted its annual Back To School Block Rock Party.

It featured free school supplies, live music, special guests and more.

Savannah agency The Front Porch was hoping to welcome around $2,000 to its third annual back to school event.

The director says a $13,000 grant provided each kid with a 60 piece bag of school supplies.

“I know there’s at least two tons two tons of school supplies here,” Alexia Robinson said.

She says another $8,000 grant supported the free uniforms.

“Parents should know that they’re not alone, and that there are social service agencies out there, especially in Chatham County, which is such a given community that are willing to help,” Robinson said.

Over 30 organizations helped hand out stuff.

“It starts in your own community.”

An EMT with Chatham Emergency Services says they wanted to do their part.

“If we can give back and make that one less burden for a family to take care of, that’s all we’re here for,” Savannah Foxx said.

It was opened to all Chatham County school kids from elementary to high school.

“Without this event, my kids wouldn’t have their binders, books, uniforms.”

WTOC talked to a parent of two Chatham County students who says today’s prices have made it tough to get all the school supplies their kids need.

“People don’t have the money to get stuff, so kids can make sure they have the supplies they need to go to school,” Jose Carreras, Parent said.

He says this helps prevent kids from falling behind.

WTOC talked to some families inside who said they’re so thankful for the community and the vendors to come out and support them and get their kids back to school next week.

