Inaugural Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament held to raise awareness towards mental health and gun violence

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Alex Percival, a Jasper County/Ridgeland High School alum, was brainstorming how he could help connect communities within the Lowcountry and Savannah for quite some time.

On Saturday, Percival’s want to help the community came to fruition in the form of the inaugural Lowcountry Legacy Basketball Tournament.

Bluffton, Wade Hampton, Jasper County, and Ridgeland-Hardeeville alum competed in a tournament style format at the Hardeeville Rec Center. Wade Hampton took home the title, but the event was bigger than basketball.

“The two main reasons we are here is to raise awareness towards mental health and gun violence. We want to spread positivity and love amongst each other,” Percival said.

School supplies and gift cards were also given away to attendees.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in the community and make a positive impact on those who came up with me, but also on the younger generation. I hope this is something that continues to be a long lasting impact.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

