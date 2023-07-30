Sky Cams
‘It’s always really nice to get together:’ Savannah Comic-Con returns this weekend

By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comic-Con bringing out many different people and characters this weekend.

“We’ve got tons of guests, vendors, artists. There will be cosplay, there will be panels with Q and A’s with your favorite celebrities,” Media Specialist Grady Martin said.

Martin says they wanted to make sure there was something for everyone.

“There’s people from all ages here which is, you don’t always get to see that so having that here has been really nice,” Cosplayer Adrien Smith said.

That’s something that many people find comfort in at Comic-Con.

“It’s always really nice to get together with so many like-minded people, especially when sometimes the rest of the world frowns upon it, you know it’s really nice that we all have our little group of nerds,” Cosplayer Taylor Falb said.

And something else many were looking forward to meeting some of the special guests.

One guest that many people were excited about was Adassa a voice actor in Disney’s Encanto.

“So many people have come out already, and I cannot wait for more people to come out today. We’ll be signing autographs, there’s so many fun things for you to see, collectibles, and even maybe hear a little panel or two where we can be singing We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no, no,” Adassa said.

Adassa says performing brings the magic of the film right back to her.

“I’m super excited to share the love of Encanto and every time I get to sing the song, it’s like I relive the moment and it’s, it just fills me with joy.”

