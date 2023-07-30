Sky Cams
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C (WTOC) - A man lead Hardeeville Police and other agencies on a high speed chase Saturday.

Police say they saw a suspect wanted out of Garden City in a Lexus vehicle behind a motel in Hardeeville.

Hardeeville Police tried to initiate a traffic stop on the Lexus and the suspect took off on I-95 heading south.

Three Hardeeville Police Department officers were involved in the chase.

The suspect reached speeds over 100 mph and at one point was driving southbound in the northbound shoulder, according to police.

Hardeeville officers lost the suspect around exit ramp 109 and a Georgia agency picked it up shortly after that.

The suspect faces charges of driving on suspension, improper license plate, and failure to stop for blue lights in Hardeeville.

