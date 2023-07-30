No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

JASPER, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Jasper County Deputies were dispatched to a shots fired call off of Busy Bee Road Saturday around 2:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a residence had sustained damage to the front door from multiple gunshots.

No one inside the residence was hurt. The search of the area for any suspects or suspect vehicles was unsuccessful.

This is an active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office asks if anyone has any information to please call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (843)726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111. Please reference JCSO case #23S19999.

