Warren Brinson helps kids and families get ready for the upcoming school year

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah native and UGA defensive lineman Warren Brinson returned home for a free back to school giveaway.

Brinson and Spiva Law Group gave hundreds of kids free backpacks, school supplies, and bike helmets.

The UGA rising senior is expected to play a huge role for Georgia’s defense this upcoming season, but wanted to first play an even bigger role back in his home city. Hundreds of kids showed up for the event and received free necessities.

“I’ve been blessed with the opportunity of receiving NIL money, so I want to give some back of that to the city that made me who I am. There are a lot of people who are less fortunate and not in the same position as me, so I just want to help them before the school year,” Brinson said.

