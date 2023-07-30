Whale Branch varsity basketball program makes big splash naming Jeremiah Faber Sr. next head coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Longtime and legendary Jasper County and Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys’ basketball coach, Jeremiah Faber Sr., is set to make a return to the hardwood.

Faber Sr., who complied a career record of 560-265 in 30-plus years of coaching, has been named the next boys’ varsity head basketball coach at Whale Branch.

His Jasper County/Ridgeland-Hardeeville teams won three Lower State Titles and advanced to the State Championship game in 2016, 2018, and 2019. The also Jaguars captured 11 Region titles while Faber was at the helm.

Faber Sr. takes over for Antuawn Wade, who accepted the head coaching job at Midland Valley. Last season, Whale Branch finished 17-7 and were 2nd in A Region 7.

