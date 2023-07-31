Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bryan County elections office temporarily moving to the Lanier Learning Center

Lanier Learning Center
Lanier Learning Center(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the November elections approach, Bryan County announces that its elections and registration office will be moving.

That new elections and registration office is going to be at the Lanier Learning Center.

The main reason for the temporary relocation is because construction on Bryan County’s Courthouse is still ongoing, after it was hit by a tornado.

The old office had some parts that were closed off, making the Lanier Learning Center a much more accessible location.

Those living in Bryan County have until Oct. 10 to register to vote. The chairman of Bryan County’s Board of Commissions said other than the location, not much has changed.

“The processes won’t change, it’ll be the same. It’s just a temporary office that we moved out there so they could finish the construction on the courthouse. If they have any elections issues, they can go to Lanier Learning Center and there will be an office there to answer any questions they have about elections,” Chairman Carter Infinger said.

Coming to this Bryan County Elections and Registration Office will be one of the best ways for you to register to vote or change your address before the upcoming election.

Please click here to check your voter registration and other information.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County
No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

Latest News

THE News at 11
Taylor Washington announces candidacy for District 2 Alderwoman
Taylor Washington
Taylor Washington announces candidacy for District 2 Alderwoman
Malinda Hodge
Chatham County elections member resigns, will run for open county commission seat
The White House said South Carolina is one of 20 states the ‘Investing in America’ tour will...
President Biden highlights new manufacturing partnership in West Columbia during ‘Investing in America’ tour