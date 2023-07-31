Bryan County elections office temporarily moving to the Lanier Learning Center

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the November elections approach, Bryan County announces that its elections and registration office will be moving.

That new elections and registration office is going to be at the Lanier Learning Center.

The main reason for the temporary relocation is because construction on Bryan County’s Courthouse is still ongoing, after it was hit by a tornado.

The old office had some parts that were closed off, making the Lanier Learning Center a much more accessible location.

Those living in Bryan County have until Oct. 10 to register to vote. The chairman of Bryan County’s Board of Commissions said other than the location, not much has changed.

“The processes won’t change, it’ll be the same. It’s just a temporary office that we moved out there so they could finish the construction on the courthouse. If they have any elections issues, they can go to Lanier Learning Center and there will be an office there to answer any questions they have about elections,” Chairman Carter Infinger said.

Coming to this Bryan County Elections and Registration Office will be one of the best ways for you to register to vote or change your address before the upcoming election.

Please click here to check your voter registration and other information.

