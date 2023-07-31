Bryan County road improvement construction underway

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Bryan County, you might see a few more road work signs and lane closures while driving.

The county announcing a list of road improvements, and some of them already underway.

Some of those improvements including resurfacing entire portions of roads, like what happened on Clarence Smith Road.

Several streets getting some much-needed maintenance.

“It was bad, like, it was potholes all through here, so bad that when cars came through here, they like bumped and jerked and stuff,” Resident Maki Williams said.

Williams’s family lives off of Beulah Church Road, and he says the potholes were unlike most.

“Cause they was long. They wasn’t just like a little circle, they was like rectangular so your whole car would go under and up. Like dive like a wave, under and up.”

That’s why, the chairman of Bryan County’s Board of Commissions says Beulah Church Road, along with others, were on the county’s radar.

“And those are roads, that when we did a study back in 2018 through 22 we looked at the roads, and which roads were the worst and we’re beginning to work on those roads, and we do that every year with our LMIG funds,” Carter Infinger said.

Those funds are what make these projects possible.

“Our local maintenance and improvement grant, we get matching dollars from the state, so this year we’ve had about, we’ve got about 1.2 million dollars to do projects,” Infinger said.

Along with Beulah Church Road the county is also working on Clarence Smith Road, Cypress Bay Loop Road, Tony Branch Road, Oracle Parkway, Strathy Hall Road, Mill Hill Road, and Port Royal Road.

Infinger says these projects shouldn’t impact traffic in a big way.

“Usually, quick jobs with some lane closures, maybe one side they’ll fix and then close it and put everybody on the other side. It’s usually pretty quick to fix the roads here.”

Williams says he’s appreciates the county is doing something.

“Now I feel like they showing love to us, now that they’re fixing our road finally and I’m happy they’re doing that now,” Resident Maki Williams said.

“These improvements are set to continue throughout the county as the year goes on.

