Gas prices are rising again in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Triple A, gas is now 19 cents higher than it was a week ago making Monday’s average $3.55 per gallon.

In Savannah prices are 14 cents higher than last week with an average of $3.51.

The gas prices are ridiculous right now.”

“The gas prices are just entirely too high.”

“I mean, they’re putting a strain on everything.”

Triple A says crude oil prices and refineries are having to adjust production because of soaring temperatures causing high prices at the pump..

“A lot of people can’t really afford the gas prices,” Driver Isaiah Walden said.

“They’re causing people to not be able to go where they need to go,” Driver Jordan Smart said.

Smart also works on cars he says now gas is more than an oil change.

“People are having to choose between maintenance in their car or filling it up.”

Triple A reports highest prices hit $3.53.

Locals say it’s affecting travel plans.

“I don’t think that it’s preventing people from getting out on the road, it’s just making them more conscious about where they go,” Kia car salesman Ricky Lassiter said.

“I planned to go to the beach yesterday. I looked at my gas tank and said “I’m gonna go to the house.”

Drivers say they hope to see relief soon.

“I just wish they would bring it down especially when they know it’s an everyday need.”

