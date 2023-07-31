Jamie’s Monday WX Forecast 07-31-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm and muggy this last day of July with many of us near 90° and a few of us feeling like 100° including Hampton, Sylvania, and Alma. There’s a weak cold front lingering north of I-16 and thunderstorms could be late to develop much like Sunday night but not as widespread. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out and if so, most it should be wrapped up by 10pm.

The cold front is expected to make it near or south of the Altamaha River by late, and a very subtle change in air mass will occur as high pressure begins to build out of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

For a few days we’re going to get a break from the humidity!

Daybreak Tuesday: 74° mostly sunny, high 90° and a 40% chance of afternoon rain storms.

Wednesday: 72° with some upper 60s along Hwy 301 with afternoon highs near 90 and a 20% chance of an isolated downpour.

Thursday: 73° with a mix of sun and clouds, afternoon high 90° and a 20% chance of isolated storms.

Friday through the weekend our temperatures will start to rise and so will the dewpoints meaning a return of hot and sticky. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer than average think 95° when we’re normally 92° this time of year and a 40% of scattered afternoon storms.

TIDES/COASTAL FLOODING: Astronomical tides will gradually rise each day through Thursday. There could be several high tide cycles where levels reach minor coastal flooding, but I’m not expecting road inundation etc.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

