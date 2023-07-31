Jasper Co. Sheriff’s office concerned about recent gun violence increase

JASPER, S.C (WTOC) - In the last eight days there have been 3 shootings in Ridgeland, South Carolina one of them taking the life of the victim.

“Around 2:20 Saturday morning, the Jasper County Sheriff’s office was called to Busy Bee Road for the weekend’s first shooting. Here nobody was hurt and the only thing shot was a house.”

“But three hours later there was another shooting.”

“Just two minutes away on Miranda Drive, two people were shot and had to be taken to the hospital.”

The second Saturday morning shooting just a few hundred feet from Cheryl Riley’s home in Ridgeland.

“I could hear the sound in my room like it was literally in my room,” Resident Cheryl Riley said.

This one, thankfully didn’t hit her home but during another shooting back in May her bedroom took a direct hit.

“There where that blind at, it went through there; went through my headboard, my tv, behind the tv in through my closet, through my closet into my laundry room.”

The Jasper county sheriff’s office says since the start of year there have been 25 shootings, with four of them coming the last two weekends. It’s a trend the sheriff calls concerning, saying in our one-on-one interview his deputies are working overtime to try and combat the recent uptick in gun violence.

“We’ve actually went from about 5-7 officers to about between 12-14 officers on a shift now,” Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.

The shootings this past weekend are active investigations. A murder the weekend before has multiple people already arrested. Sheriff Hipp with a message for suspects they haven’t gotten to yet.

“If you’re responsible for it, we’re going to put you in jail.”

Back on Miranda drive Cheryl Riley has a passionate plea to her community

“It has to stop it really does. It really does before we’re burying every male it has to stop.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.