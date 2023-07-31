Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County
No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

Latest News

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in hom
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck