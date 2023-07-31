One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person was killed, another was injured in a drive-by shooting in Hampton County on Monday.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred near Davison Tower Road and Highway 68. Due to the police presence, roads in that area could be blocked for several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said one person was killed and the second victim was airlifted to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you have any information related to the incident, please contact the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office at 803-914-2200 or the anonymous tip line at 866-942-1120.

