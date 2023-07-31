Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pilot hurt after banner plane crashes into ocean in Myrtle Beach, police say

Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several agencies are responding to a banner plane that went down in the ocean on Monday in Myrtle Beach.

Officials said the plane went down at 40th Avenue North.

Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Chris Starling said the pilot was the only one on board and is out of the plane.

Horry County Fire Rescue is treating the pilot but the extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately known.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the Myrtle Beach Police Department are also on the scene.

The Coast Guard has also been notified, along with the FAA, to determine how to get the banner plane out of the ocean safely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County
No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC
One killed, another injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton Co.
This year's three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, giving shoppers...
SC’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday
INTERVIEW: New Tattnall County superintendent on first day back to school
FILE -- Reactors for Unit 3 and 4 sit at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant on...
1st US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia