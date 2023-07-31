Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Savannah-Chatham public schools will enter back into the classroom with some new supplies thanks to a local college.

Flynn Snyder shows us a donation giveaway for local teachers that’s been going strong for more than a decade.

Savannah-Chatham public school teachers are at the Savannah College of Art and Design sifting through tables filled with supply donations that they say will help their students.

This giveaway of supplies is part of a SCAD initiative started back in 2010 called SCAD SERVE.

More than 100 boxes of school supplies were donated to teachers across the district aiming to promote arts education.

Teachers say this program is a lifeline for their classroom to make sure they have all the supplies needed to start the school year.

“I do use some of my own money, and the school gives me a budget also, but just the fact that I can get these supplies, and a lot of the kids know they’re really good supplies, a lot of them are very creative so they’re happy to have them,” Visual Arts Teacher Lucinda Dunbar said.

SCAD says each Savannah-Chatham public school will receive a box of donations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Back to School Festival
20 people suffer heat-related injuries at back-to-school event in Savannah
Man leads Hardeeville Police on 100 mph high-speed chase
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
2 injured following shooting in Jasper County
No injuries reported in Jasper County shooting

Latest News

SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools
Tattnall Co. students return to school
Tattnall Co. students return to school
THE News at 5
Tattnall Co. students return to school
This year's three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through Sunday, giving shoppers...
SC’s tax-free weekend begins this Friday