SCAD donates school supplies to Savannah-Chatham public schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Savannah-Chatham public schools will enter back into the classroom with some new supplies thanks to a local college.

Flynn Snyder shows us a donation giveaway for local teachers that’s been going strong for more than a decade.

Savannah-Chatham public school teachers are at the Savannah College of Art and Design sifting through tables filled with supply donations that they say will help their students.

This giveaway of supplies is part of a SCAD initiative started back in 2010 called SCAD SERVE.

More than 100 boxes of school supplies were donated to teachers across the district aiming to promote arts education.

Teachers say this program is a lifeline for their classroom to make sure they have all the supplies needed to start the school year.

“I do use some of my own money, and the school gives me a budget also, but just the fact that I can get these supplies, and a lot of the kids know they’re really good supplies, a lot of them are very creative so they’re happy to have them,” Visual Arts Teacher Lucinda Dunbar said.

SCAD says each Savannah-Chatham public school will receive a box of donations.

